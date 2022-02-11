Product Liability Group Of The Year: Faegre Drinker

By Emily Field (February 11, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP's wins for major medical device makers such as Zimmer Inc. and Boston Scientific, as well as its support of Johnson & Johnson in a recent talc trial verdict in the company's favor, landed the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Product Liability Groups of the Year. With more than 150 professionals in the group, the product liability practice is one of the firm's largest, said group leader Joe Tanner. While the pharmaceutical and medical device area is the biggest in the group, its agribusiness and food practice areas are also strong and growing, as well...

