Product Liability Group Of The Year: Keller Rohrback

By Emily Field (February 16, 2022, 2:08 PM EST) -- Keller Rohrback LLP's work over the past year in litigation over the opioid crisis — which helped lead to a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson, major drug distributors and state attorneys general — as well as leadership roles in multidistrict litigation over Juul have earned the firm a place among Law360's 2021 Product Liability Groups of the Year. Keller Rohrback attorneys serve on the plaintiffs' executive committee in the multidistrict litigation consolidated in Ohio federal court over the opioid epidemic, and their work on bellwether cases aided in bringing about the $26 billion settlement announced in July. The firm's...

