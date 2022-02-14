Product Liability Group Of The Year: Girard Sharp

By Jonathan Capriel (February 14, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Girard Sharp LLP helped lead the way in convincing a San Francisco jury that a freezer manufacturer was liable for a fertility clinic implosion that lost embryos and eggs for their clients, a first-of-its-kind trial that secured a $15 million verdict and landed the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Product Liability Groups of the Year. The more than two dozen-attorney firm doesn't exactly have a set product liability team, but Girard Sharp instead has the "flexibility" within its ranks to allocate its lawyers with a wide range of expertise to tackle specific cases, said Dena Sharp, who became a name...

