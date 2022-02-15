Product Liability Group Of The Year: Greenberg Traurig

By Mike Curley (February 15, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP notched big wins last year for C.R. Bard Inc. in suits over its vein filters and pelvic meshes, as well as for Sandoz Inc. in litigation over the chemotherapy drug Taxotere, earning it a place as one of Law360's 2021 Product Liability Groups of the Year. Lori G. Cohen, vice chair of the firm who built Greenberg Traurig's pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation practice, has helped that group grow to include more than 100 attorneys operating out of more than 30 offices. Cohen said the group is one of the firm's focus areas and has recently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS