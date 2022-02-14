Project Finance Group Of The Year: Kirkland

By Clark Mindock (February 14, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP in the past year advised clients in major financings and acquisitions dealing with aviation, liquefied natural gas and renewable energy assets, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Project Finance Groups of the Year. For one, the firm served as counsel representing infrastructure funds controlled by KKR & Co. LP in the acquisition of financing for the Atlantic Aviation business of Macquarie Infrastructure, one of the largest portfolios of fixed-base operations in the world with a footprint that encompasses 69 airports across the globe. That acquisition, worth roughly $4.48 billion, was of particular interest for attorneys...

