White Collar Group Of The Year: Cleary Gottlieb

By Jack Queen (January 21, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP investigated sexual harassment claims against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and convinced Manhattan federal prosecutors to drop their fraud case against a Wall Street executive, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2021 White Collar Groups of the Year. The New York-based firm also added the CEO of cryptocurrency pioneer Ripple as a client in an ongoing case that could remake the digital currency industry and helped Marble Ridge Capital founder Daniel Kamensky escape a potentially lengthy prison sentence in a fraud case related to the Neiman Marcus bankruptcy. Partner Matt Solomon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS