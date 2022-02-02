Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Pachulski Stang

By Vince Sullivan (February 2, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP has built its reputation on successful representation of clients in complex matters, including as counsel for cancer claimants in the Chapter 11 case of Imerys Talc America, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Bankruptcy Groups of the Year. As a relatively small firm in the restructuring industry, Pachulski Stang manages to make an outsize impact on the national bankruptcy landscape by deploying an experienced team of attorneys in some of the busiest bankruptcy venues in the country. With more than 70 lawyers in offices in Wilmington, Delaware; Los Angeles; New York; and Houston, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS