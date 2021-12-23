Biden Nominates Judges For 11th, DC Circuits

By James Arkin (December 23, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden had nominated two Black women for vacancies on the D.C. Circuit and Eleventh Circuit, bringing the total number of federal judicial nominees this year to 75 as he pushes to diversify the bench. Biden nominated U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs of South Carolina to the D.C. Circuit. It's his second nomination to the District of Columbia appellate court, which is often viewed as a springboard for U.S. Supreme Court nominations. The president pledged during his campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court if given an opportunity. Biden...

