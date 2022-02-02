Private Equity Group Of The Year: Weil

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 2, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP counseled clients including Blackstone and Advent International on some of their biggest deals over the past year, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Private Equity Groups of the Year. According to Kevin Sullivan, who co-leads the private equity practice for Weil, the secret to the group's success is the diversity and depth of the practice's 300-plus attorneys. "We're not dependent on one particular client or even a few clients, and we're not dependent on one or a few partners who generate all the work. We have just an incredibly deep team both on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS