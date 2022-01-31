Private Equity Group Of The Year: Simpson Thacher

By Hailey Konnath (January 31, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP's private equity practice group spent last year racking up multibillion-dollar deals with powerhouses including Blackstone and KKR, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Private Equity Groups of the Year. This is the 10th straight year the firm's private equity practice group has been recognized on the list, and it said that it advised on more than 150 private equity deals valued at nearly $230 billion in 2021. Elizabeth Cooper, co-head of the firm's private equity mergers and acquisitions practice, said the group had its busiest deal year yet — while continuing to deal with...

