Energy Group Of The Year: Troutman Pepper

By Nadia Dreid (January 27, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- When Avangrid and PNM Resources merged last year to form one of the nation's biggest utility companies, Troutman Pepper guided PNM through the $4.2 billion transaction and related regulatory red tape, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Energy Groups of the Year. With more than 1,200 attorneys across nearly two dozen offices across the United States, the number of lawyers at Troutman Pepper dedicated to energy work alone is relatively small. But the 50 or so folks who "breathe the energy industry day in and day out" pack a sizable punch, according to energy practice partner Chris Jones....

