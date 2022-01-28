Energy Group Of The Year: V&E

By Sameer Rao (January 28, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP in the past year helped steer a $5.7 billion energy company merger and secured important victories to facilitate energy infrastructure projects, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Energy Groups of the Year. These accomplishments, for clients in both the nonrenewable and renewable energy sectors, reflect the centrality of energy-related work to V&E, which was founded in Houston during Texas' early-1900s oil boom. This work now touches much of the firm's footprint, which extends throughout its 12 offices across the United States; Dubai; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; London; and Tokyo. A V&E spokesperson said that about 70%...

