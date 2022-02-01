Environmental Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

By Clark Mindock (February 1, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP led the way in a multivenue battle to keep in place the Trump-era water rules its clients preferred, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Environmental Groups of the Year. The firm has played a major role in big-ticket cases on behalf of industry interests, including helping management company Veolia North America push back against key class certifications related to the Flint, Michigan, water crisis and fighting class action certifications for Florida residents seeking to hold U.S. Sugar Corp. accountable for operational emissions that allegedly damage nearby properties. Richard F. Bulger, a co-leader of Mayer Brown's environmental...

