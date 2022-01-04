Dechert Adds Federal Prosecutor To Philly Litigation Group

By James Boyle (January 4, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- A former U.S. attorney has moved to the private sector after nearly 12 years with the U.S. Department of Justice, joining Dechert LLP's Philadelphia office to specialize in complex litigation, white collar defense and cybersecurity. Clare Putnam Pozos has been welcomed in the new year as a partner in Dechert's Philadelphia office, where she has joined the firm's litigation practice. The Philadelphia-area native told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that she was looking for a new challenge after more than 11 years as a U.S. attorney, saying Dechert was the right place to go. "I have a lot of friends and colleagues...

