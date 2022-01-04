Insurance 'Price-Walking' Ban Set To Save £4.2B, FCA Says

By Najiyya Budaly (January 4, 2022, 11:49 AM GMT) -- A new ban on unfair pricing practices used by insurers that penalize existing policyholders will save consumers £4.2 billion ($5.7 billion) over the next decade, the City watchdog has said. The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday that insurers are now banned from quoting existing customers a higher price to renew their home and motor insurance than they offer new consumers. The rules that ban so-called price-walking came into force on Saturday. Price-walking distorts the way that the insurance market works, the FCA said: it allows insurance companies to offer below-cost prices to attract new customers at the expense of loyal...

