Briton Can Be Extradited To US On $30M Ponzi Fraud Claims

By Richard Crump (January 4, 2022, 4:12 PM GMT) -- The former director of a venture capital firm should be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal fraud charges over his alleged role in a $30 million Ponzi scheme, a judge has ruled at a London court. A judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court has dismissed claims by a British citizen that his extradition to the U.S. would be oppressive. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Gareth Branston, a district judge sitting at Westminster Magistrates' Court, rejected claims by Anthony Joseph Baker, a British citizen, that his extradition would be oppressive because it would harm his mental health and increase the risk that he would...

