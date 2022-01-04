EU Boosts MiFID II Suitability Rules After Firms Fall Short

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 4, 2022, 5:05 PM GMT) -- The European securities watchdog issued clarification on Tuesday on rules that force investment companies to assess whether products are suitable before selling them to consumers, after finding that firms were falling short. The European Securities and Markets Authority published a final report that aimed to clarify the obligations on investment firms when making sure that certain products are suitable for certain consumers. The regulator said that a consultation on the clarified rules received broad support from the sector. Under the rules, firms are "required to request information on the knowledge and experience of clients or potential clients to assess whether the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS