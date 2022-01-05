With New CEO, Dentons Doubles Down On US Expansion

By Aebra Coe (January 5, 2022, 9:02 AM EST) -- Dentons said Wednesday it has named insurance partner Sonia Martin as its new U.S. CEO after predecessor Mike McNamara stepped down in July, with Martin saying she plans to continue the firm's rapid expansion across the country. Martin, who is the first woman to hold Dentons' U.S. CEO title, takes on the job following a number of other leadership roles within the firm, including as a member of its U.S. board and as managing partner of its San Francisco and Oakland offices. The new leader told Law360 Pulse she is all in on the firm's growth strategy in the U.S., called...

