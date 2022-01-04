Orrick Opens 2022 By Adding 2 Partners To Antitrust Bench

By Justin Wise (January 4, 2022, 4:12 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP rang in 2022 with the addition of two partners to its antitrust practice in Washington, continuing a trend of BigLaw firms beefing up their competition capabilities as the Biden administration pushes forward with an aggressive antitrust enforcement agenda. The San Francisco-based firm said Monday that former White & Case LLP partner Eileen Cole and ex-Dechert LLP partner Craig Falls had joined its global antitrust and competition group. Cole and Falls arrive as sectors like tech and life sciences, where Orrick has core industry specialties, face increasing scrutiny in Washington — a dynamic that made the firm appealing, the two...

