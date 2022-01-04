Ex-SEC Veteran Joins Morgan Lewis As Partner In DC

By Jack Rodgers (January 4, 2022, 2:41 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission veteran, who spent more than 13 years with the agency in various roles, has joined Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP as a partner, the firm announced. Erin E. Martin joined the firm in its Washington, D.C., office Monday. She most recently worked in the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance as the agency's legal branch chief, Morgan Lewis said. She will advise clients on public disclosure regulations and special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, transactions, the firm said. Largely, Martin's work will focus on advising publicly traded companies on complying with securities regulations and capital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS