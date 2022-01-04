Irell, Morgan Lewis Jump On Associates Bonus Bandwagon

By Emily Lever (January 4, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- Irell & Manella LLP and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP have hopped on the end-of-year bonus trend, including an extra cash infusion to mark a prosperous 2021, according to news reports. Morgan Lewis has matched the bonus scale set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, doling out $15,000 for first-year associates and up to $115,000 for seventh-years, as well as a special bonus ranging from $4,000 to $23,000. The U.S.' fourth-largest law firm by headcount will also throw in an extra bonus for who crack 1,900 billable hours, according to a Jan. 1 voicemail first reported by legal blog Above the Law....

