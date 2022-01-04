Central District Of Calif. Pauses Jury Trials As COVID Surges

By James Mills (January 4, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- With the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly, the Central District of California courts have postponed jury trials. The district announced Monday that jury trials were suspended for three weeks, until at least Jan. 24, due to the "alarming surge of COVID-19 cases nationwide" attributed to the highly transmissible variant. "Conducting jury trials would place court personnel, attorneys, parties and prospective jurors at undue risk," the announcement said. "Accordingly, a temporary suspension of jury trials is necessary to protect public health and safety, as well as ensure the continuous performance of essential functions and operations of the court." Meanwhile, Los...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS