AG, USDA Vow Action On Market Abuses In Meat Industry

By Christopher Cole (January 4, 2022, 2:11 PM EST) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland has pledged to work alongside the U.S. Department of Agriculture to go after marketplace abuses in the livestock industry as concerns grow over the impact on producers and consumers of massive consolidation among meatpackers. Garland and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack pledged at a White House event Monday to collaborate on enforcing federal competition laws to shield farmers, ranchers and other suppliers from unfair buyer tactics, particularly those that run afoul of the Packers and Stockyards Act. They said the Department of Agriculture will start referring cases to the U.S. Department of Justice for potential action. Among several...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS