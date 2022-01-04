Shipman & Goodwin Names New Chief, Loses DC Group

By Sameer Rao (January 4, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- As 2021 turned to 2022, Shipman & Goodwin LLP elevated a longtime Connecticut-based firm leader to managing partner, added three other partners to its management committee, formed a new practice group in its Hartford office and saw the departure of 13 insurance litigators in Washington, D.C. Chief among these changes, which the law firm announced between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, was the naming of Leander A. Dolphin as Shipman & Goodwin's firmwide managing partner. Dolphin's tenure took effect Jan. 1 and followed her yearlong service as a co-managing partner alongside Kent S. Nevins and James P. Ruggeri. Dolphin, who specializes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS