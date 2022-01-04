Judge Lets Bulk Of Designer's Suit Against CBD Co. Proceed

By Sarah Jarvis (January 4, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge has found that while Pure Spectrum CBD is entitled to summary judgment on claims of copyright infringement and conspiracy to commit fraud brought by a designer who sued the company for more than $900,000, several of her claims should proceed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty said in an order Monday that the other claims brought by designer Martha Martin may proceed at this stage of the case because Pure Spectrum and its founder and CEO Brady Bell didn't show that a company equity interest Bell allegedly awarded Martin was a gift. While Martin has argued...

