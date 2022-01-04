Saul Ewing Promotes 9 Attys To Partnership Ranks

By Madison Arnold (January 4, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP has started the year by promoting nine of its attorneys across the country to partners. Saul Ewing on Monday announced the promotions of Carmen Contreras-Martinez, Justin W. Crotty, Marisa R. De Feo, David J. Martin, Bridgitte E. Mott, Kara P. Pike, David Y. Sartorio, Nicholas C. Stewart and David Yontz. The 400-attorney firm elected the nine attorneys as partners, effective Jan. 1. "Although the skills that they bring to the table differ, all of these lawyers are committed to excellence in practice and have demonstrated a superior dedication to client service and a deep loyalty...

