Armstrong Teasdale Snaps Up Miami Litigation Boutique

By Carolina Bolado (January 4, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- Armstrong Teasdale LLP announced Monday the addition of Miami litigation boutique Waldman Barnett PL, giving the St. Louis-based firm its first foothold in the Southeastern U.S. The seven litigators and five staff at Waldman Barnett will anchor the new Armstrong Teasdale Miami office, which is expected to eventually expand into a full-service office, according to Armstrong Teasdale managing partner Patrick Rasche. "Their experience further adds to our deep litigation bench and having a physical presence in the Southeast is certainly advantageous to our clients," Rasche said. "This continued expansion of our firm's footprint aligns with the aggressive growth goals we have...

