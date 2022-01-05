Global Cartel Fines Recover, US Total Dips

By Matthew Perlman (January 5, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- Globally, cartel enforcement recovered dramatically during the second year of the pandemic, with fine totals reaching $4.6 billion in 2021, but U.S. enforcers saw a significant drop in fines compared with the previous year, according to a report released Wednesday by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP. The firm's Global Cartel Enforcement Report found that cartel fines, on the whole, more than tripled from 2020's total of $1.4 billion, and are up from $2.9 billion in 2019. U.S. enforcers, on the other hand, leveled just $150.1 million in cartel fines in 2021, down from $639 million during the first year of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS