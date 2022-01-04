Chief Justice Names Patent Venue Among Top Priorities

By Dani Kass (January 4, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has, for the first time, listed patent venue as one of the most pressing concerns in the judiciary, after senators asked him to look at how patent owners were able to pick their own judge in Texas. Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., urged the chief justice to look into why a significant portion of patent litigation could be filed in the Western District of Texas' Waco Division, which only has one judge — the patent-loving U.S. District Judge Alan Albright. The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts' Judicial Conference has already...

