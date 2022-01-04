Former Kelley Drye Int'l Trade Chair To Lead DC Office

By Jack Rodgers (January 4, 2022, 3:43 PM EST) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP has shifted leadership in a handful of roles, including promoting the former head of its international trade practice to a position as office managing partner in Washington, D.C., the firm has announced. Alan Luberda will take on that leadership role in Washington, D.C., as office managing partner, the firm said in a Monday release. For the past five years, Luberda has overseen the international trade practice as its chair, a role to be filled by partner John Herrmann, the firm said. Herrmann is a former member of the George W. Bush administration, during which he worked...

