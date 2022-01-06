Epstein Becker Adds To Health Care Group In Tenn., Ohio

By Adrian Cruz (January 6, 2022, 3:34 PM EST) -- Epstein Becker Green added a four-person health care construction group in Nashville, Tennessee, and a health care patent attorney to its Ohio offices in a continuation of its drive to expand its health care and life sciences practice, the firm announced. Members Christopher S. Dunn, Jeremy A. Oliver and Keith W. Randall, and associate Briant Shumard joined Epstein Becker on Monday after stints with Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP. Dunn told Law360 on Wednesday that he and his colleagues chose to join the firm because of the strength of its health care and regulatory practices along with its nationwide operations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS