DA Drops Cuomo Sex Crime Charge: 'Impossible To Prove'

By Frank G. Runyeon (January 4, 2022, 1:31 PM EST) -- The Albany County district attorney said Tuesday he will not pursue a sex crime prosecution against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for allegedly groping an aide, dropping the case after a public schism with the local sheriff who filed the misdemeanor charge. The Albany County district attorney said he could not prove the allegations against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo beyond a reasonable doubt. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) In a statement, District Attorney David Soares said that while he found the woman credible, he concluded that he could not prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. The district attorney's decision, just...

