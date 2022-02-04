Legal Industry Job Growth Continues Crawl In January

By Sarah Martinson (February 4, 2022, 3:07 PM EST) -- The pace of job growth in the legal industry dipped in January compared to the fall of 2021, with the sector adding 1,800 jobs, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday. Job growth for the legal industry continued to slow in January from December, when the sector added 3,000 jobs, according to DOL data. The U.S. economy as a whole added 467,000 jobs, up from December when nearly 200,000 positions were added to the American job market, according to the report. The unemployment rate stayed at 4% in January. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS