Electricity Cos. Fight $4.3B Merger Rejection At NM High Court

By Keith Goldberg (January 4, 2022, 8:14 PM EST) -- PNM Resources and Avangrid Inc. on Monday urged New Mexico's highest court to review the rejection of their $4.3 billion merger by state utility regulators who said the proposed deal's risks outweighed its benefits. PNM and Avangrid filed a notice of appeal with the New Mexico Supreme Court challenging the Public Regulation Commission's Dec. 8 rejection of a stipulated agreement for approval of a merger first announced in October 2020. The deal — under which Iberdrola SA subsidiary Avangrid Inc. would pick up New Mexico-based PNM Resources for $50.30 per share in cash — had previously been approved by utility regulators in...

