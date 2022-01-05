Akerman Adds Ex-Federal Public Defender As Partner In Fla.

By Madison Arnold (January 5, 2022, 1:53 PM EST) -- Akerman LLP has selected a former federal public defender as the newest partner at its Fort Lauderdale office. The firm announced the hiring of Sowmya Bharathi, a former supervisory assistant federal public defender, in a news release this week. She is now working in Akerman's litigation practice group with a focus on civil litigation and general commercial litigation, the firm said. "Sowmya is a talented, experienced trial lawyer who has handled highly complex cases," litigation practice group chair Lawrence Rochefort said in a statement. "Her track record of success and lengthy commitment to public service is an indication of her integrity,...

