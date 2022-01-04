E-Commerce Biz Pine Labs Lands $20M In Additional Funding

By McCord Pagan (January 4, 2022, 7:48 PM EST) -- Merchant e-commerce platform Pine Labs said Tuesday it raised $20 million from State Bank of India, just the latest in a line of fundraisings over the last year as it seeks to expand and scale some of its existing services. New Delhi-based Pine Labs said in a statement that the latest funds follow its $600 million in total fundraising announced in July, as well as a $100 million investment in September from Invesco. The business said it's looking to scale up its Plural brand of online payment products as well as expand its buy-now, pay-later business in India and Southeast Asia....

