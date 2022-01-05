USPTO Sets New Sanctions Process For Improper TM Filings

By Adam Lidgett (January 5, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has come up with a process to combat alleged abuses of the trademark system, saying that violations of federal rules may result in consequences like trademark submissions being thrown out. In a Wednesday notice posted on the Federal Register, the USPTO said it would set up "an administrative process for investigating submissions filed with the USPTO in trademark matters that appear to violate" various rules surrounding the trademark process. The USPTO, which is taking comments on the notice, said that if certain trademark submissions violate federal terms, sanctions could be imposed such as submissions being...

