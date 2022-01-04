Weinstein Sues Former Atty Over Rape Case Insurance Loss

By Craig Clough (January 4, 2022, 9:48 PM EST) -- Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sued his former attorney Michael Abelson of Halpern May on Monday in New York state court, alleging malpractice by failing to inform him that the dismissal of a charge in his 2020 rape trial would result in the termination of insurance coverage and a loss of at least $1 million. Weinstein, who was convicted in the case and sentenced to nearly two dozen years in prison, said the dismissal of the charge – which is unspecified in the complaint – should have been foreseen by Abelson and his firm as resulting in a loss of insurance...

