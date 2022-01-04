Ex-US Atty Office Romance Courted Misconduct, DOJ Says

By Lauren Berg (January 4, 2022, 9:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's internal investigatory arm said on Tuesday that a former U.S. attorney committed misconduct by having a romantic relationship with a subordinate. The DOJ's Office of the Inspector General started investigating after receiving an allegation from the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys that the former U.S. attorney — who is not named in the report — sent an "inappropriate" text message to a subordinate, according to the office's one-page investigative summary. That's when the OIG discovered that the prosecutor had struck up an intimate relationship with a subordinate, the summary states. The office did not find evidence the...

