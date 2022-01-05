Mazars Fined For Failures In Local Gov't Audit

By Najiyya Budaly (January 5, 2022, 11:41 AM GMT) -- The accounting watchdog said on Wednesday that it has sanctioned and fined auditing firm Mazars LLP £250,000 ($338,000) for failing to comply with the regulator's framework when it audited a local government authority's financial statements in 2019. The Financial Reporting Council said it has sanctioned and fined Mazars for not complying with the U.K.'s regulatory framework for audits. The original penalty of £314,000 was discounted by 20% because Mazars, Britain's seventh-largest accounting firm, cooperated with the investigation and admitted to the failings, the regulator added. The watchdog said it found that the "most significant failing" was an "insufficient and undocumented challenge"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS