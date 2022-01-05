EU Weighs Revamp Of Reporting Rules For Blockchain Trades

By Najiyya Budaly (January 5, 2022, 2:06 PM GMT) -- Europe's securities regulator is considering whether to update the bloc's rules on reporting and transparency requirements for trades made on blockchain platforms, as Europe seeks to regulate digital tokens. The European Securities and Markets Authority said on Tuesday that it is planning to amend the Markers in Financial Instruments Regulation to accommodate the growing number of trades made on so-called distributed ledger technology — the platforms used to host virtual currencies such as Bitcoin. Regulatory technical standards under the bloc's MiFIR rules introduce pre-trade and post-trade transparency requirements, as well as data reporting rules for firms in the sector. ESMA said...

