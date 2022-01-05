'Mega' Pension De-Risking Deals Set For 2022, Analysts Say

By Najiyya Budaly (January 5, 2022, 2:19 PM GMT) -- Insurers are set to be involved in "mega" transactions to move the risk away from pension schemes in 2022, analysts predicted Wednesday, after the sector completed a near-record £20 billion ($27 billion) in deals in the second half of 2021. Lane Clark and Peacock LLP said that it expects insurers to break the record for size of transactions in the buy-in and buy-out market. The pensions consultancy said that its analysis shows that insurers are expected to have covered approximately £30 billion worth of pension scheme liabilities during 2021. Companies with defined-benefit occupational saving plans increasingly want insurance to protect them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS