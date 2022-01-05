Part-Time Judges Got Raw Gov't Pay Deal, Tribunal Rules

By Richard Crump (January 5, 2022, 3:40 PM GMT) -- The Ministry of Justice discriminated against part-time judges who temporarily filled in by doing judicial work at a higher level than that at which their base salaries are set, an employment tribunal in London has ruled. Employment Judge Stuart John Williams has ruled that some salaried judges who "sit-up" in higher courts are part-time workers on those occasions and are entitled to additional remuneration. Judge Williams found at the London Central Employment Tribunal that five judges — who are acting as test claimants for approximately 50 mainly circuit court judges who contend they regularly sat at the High Court for no additional...

