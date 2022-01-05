Proskauer Nabs Finance Partner From Travers Smith

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 5, 2022, 3:49 PM GMT) -- Law firm Proskauer Rose LLP has brought on a finance attorney from Travers Smith LLP as a partner in its London office, as part of its bid to expand its U.K. presence and its expertise in advising corporate borrowers. The firm said on Tuesday that it has taken on Barry Newman, who also has experience advising private equity sponsors and infrastructure investors, as a partner in its London team. "Barry is an excellent lawyer, with a wealth of experience both domestically and internationally, working across many complex mandates. We are excited to welcome him to Proskauer," Steven Davis, co-head of Proskauer's...

