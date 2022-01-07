Davis & Gilbert Appoints Corporate Partner As Chairman

By Emma Cueto (January 7, 2022, 1:52 PM EST) -- New York firm Davis & Gilbert LLP, which specializes in representing the advertising and marketing industry, has named a new chairman of the firm and expanded its leadership team as its chief operating partner also steps down. In an announcement Wednesday, the firm said that corporate partner Curt Myers will replace the outgoing chair Ronald Urbach. The other half of the firm's leadership duo, chief operating partner Lewis Rubin, is also stepping down, and the firm plans to divide his responsibilities among several partners. Myers told Law360 Pulse in an email that the new structure is designed to continue the professionalization...

