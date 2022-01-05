Fried Frank Grows In Europe With New Brussels Office

By Christopher Cole (January 5, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- Fried Frank said Wednesday it had opened an office in Brussels, expanding an already considerable footprint in major financial and regulatory centers in Europe and the U.S. The firm said the move allows it to continue effective representation of corporate clients on complex matters across continental Europe. The new Brussels office is expected to serve as the center of Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP's work on EU merger control proceedings, coupled with work done in its London office. "We've been planning for a Brussels office launch for some time now as a significant amount of our antitrust work in...

