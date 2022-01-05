CBP Mislabeled Power Plant Catalysts, Mitsubishi Says

By Grace Dixon (January 5, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- A Mitsubishi unit has sued the federal government at the U.S. Court of International Trade, alleging its imports of equipment used to process fossil fuel combustion gases should have been exempt from steep Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods. Mitsubishi Power Americas Inc. told the trade court Tuesday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection had misclassified its imports of Supported Selective Catalytic Reduction Catalysts, mistakenly categorizing them alongside filtering and purifying machinery rather than machinery designed to facilitate chemical reactions. This misstep left the company to pay a 25% levy on merchandise that should have been granted an exclusion from the wave of...

