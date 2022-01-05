Insurance Co. Wins $50M For Breach Of Loan Deal

By Eli Flesch (January 5, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- A financially troubled North Carolina insurance company is entitled to more than $50 million from an affiliated limited liability company to which it extended a line of credit, a federal judge said after finding that the LLC failed to meet the terms of the loan agreement. Colorado Bankers Life Insurance won the judgment against Academy Financial Assets after a judge rejected the latter company's argument that Colorado Bankers conspired to put it into a "Catch-22" situation by refusing to approve third-party financing. (AP Photo/LM Otero) U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III on Tuesday awarded Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Co. the...

