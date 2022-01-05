St. Louis Defeats Bulk Of Teleworkers' Earnings Tax Suit

By Maria Koklanaris (January 5, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- Nonresident workers employed in the city of St. Louis have an adequate remedy under existing state statute if they want tax refunds for days worked outside the city, a circuit judge ruled, dismissing most parts of a proposed class action suit. In an order filed Monday, Judge Christopher McGraugh of the Missouri Circuit Court, 22nd Judicial Circuit, said the workers were not entitled to declaratory judgment and could not file a class action suit to address their claims that the city acted unlawfully by declining to issue them refunds for earnings tax paid. "The [state] refund statute allows taxpayers to obtain...

