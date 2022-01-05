Tree-Clearing Co. Secures Coverage For Accident Suit

By Hope Patti (January 5, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge sided with a tree-clearing business on Tuesday, saying that the company is entitled to coverage from its insurer in an underlying action brought by a motorist who was injured when a cut tree limb crashed through her windshield on a Georgia highway. A federal judge ruled that a tree-clearing business is entitled to coverage from its insurer in a lawsuit brought by a motorist who was injured when a cut tree limb crashed through her windshield. (iStock Photo) Judge Emily C. Marks granted Brown's Clearing Inc.'s motion for summary judgment against Frankenmuth Mutual Insurance Co., rejecting the...

